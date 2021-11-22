West Northamptonshire Council has published the latest list of planning applications that were approved last week.
The approvals include a HMO (house of multiple occupation), a 5G telecommunication mast, a retail expansion and a host of extensions to homes in communities across the town.
The plans can be viewed in full on the council's website.
1.
56 Church Way, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3BX
T1 Beech - Reduction in height of circa 3-4m pruning to suitable growth points, reduce lateral growth by circa 3m to suitable growth points to retain branch line, lift all round by 1-1.5m and remove major/moderate deadwood as applicable. (NB lateral reduction extent over 60 Church Way to increase up to 5m to reduce overhang and clear property) Planning Application WNN/2021/0875 - Valid From 05/10/2021
2.
35 Highlands Avenue, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 6BG
Single storey rear extension Planning Application WNN/2021/0845 - Valid From 28/09/2021
3.
22 Christchurch Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5LN
Ground floor side and rear extension and internal alterations Planning Application WNN/2021/0817 - Valid From 24/09/2021
4.
140 Main Road, Duston, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6RA
Demolition of existing store and construction of new single storey rear extension and new entrance porch Planning Application WNN/2021/0821 - Valid From 23/09/2021