Library picture / Getty Images

From HMOs and a 5G mast to a shop expansion and home improvements, the latest planning applications approved in Northampton

Go-ahead for host of plans in communities across Northampton

By David Summers
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:53 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:56 pm

West Northamptonshire Council has published the latest list of planning applications that were approved last week.

The approvals include a HMO (house of multiple occupation), a 5G telecommunication mast, a retail expansion and a host of extensions to homes in communities across the town.

The plans can be viewed in full on the council's website.

1.

56 Church Way, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3BX T1 Beech - Reduction in height of circa 3-4m pruning to suitable growth points, reduce lateral growth by circa 3m to suitable growth points to retain branch line, lift all round by 1-1.5m and remove major/moderate deadwood as applicable. (NB lateral reduction extent over 60 Church Way to increase up to 5m to reduce overhang and clear property) Planning Application WNN/2021/0875 - Valid From 05/10/2021

Photo Sales

2.

35 Highlands Avenue, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 6BG Single storey rear extension Planning Application WNN/2021/0845 - Valid From 28/09/2021

Photo Sales

3.

22 Christchurch Road, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN1 5LN Ground floor side and rear extension and internal alterations Planning Application WNN/2021/0817 - Valid From 24/09/2021

Photo Sales

4.

140 Main Road, Duston, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN5 6RA Demolition of existing store and construction of new single storey rear extension and new entrance porch Planning Application WNN/2021/0821 - Valid From 23/09/2021

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4