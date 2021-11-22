1.

56 Church Way, -, Northampton, Northamptonshire, NN3 3BX T1 Beech - Reduction in height of circa 3-4m pruning to suitable growth points, reduce lateral growth by circa 3m to suitable growth points to retain branch line, lift all round by 1-1.5m and remove major/moderate deadwood as applicable. (NB lateral reduction extent over 60 Church Way to increase up to 5m to reduce overhang and clear property) Planning Application WNN/2021/0875 - Valid From 05/10/2021