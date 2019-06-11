From gluten-free chicken nuggets to a super salad, new natural fast food restaurant to open in Northampton

A new restaurant boasting fast, natural food opens in Northampton this month after creating 30 new jobs.

LEON will be opening a new branch of their restaurant chain at the Roadchef motorway service station on the M1 at Junction 15a in Northampton.

It's the first LEON restaurant to open in the area and will create a number of management and supervisor roles.

The menu includes dishes such as GFC, their gluten-free chicken nuggets, alongside the iconic and 100% plant-based LOVe Burger, and classics like the Original Super Salad. The range will be updated seasonally.

Mark Fox, CEO at Roadchef, said: “We’re thrilled to announce the opening of LEON at our Northampton site and are delighted to be able to offer our customers a different type of fast food.

"We’re always looking to ensure that Roadchef offers something for everyone, tapping into key trends such as the demand for natural, healthy food and LEON is a perfect fit for the business.”

“Our partnership with LEON has been phenomenally successful and as such we are planning a pipeline of developments in the coming years, as we look to bring LEON’s brand of healthy fast food to even more parts of the motorway network – watch this space!”

Adam Blaker, development and property director at LEON, added: “It has always been our ambition to bring LEON to people where they need it most. We’re so pleased to find in Roadchef a partner with such high operating standards, respect for our brand, and a truly positive culture. We couldn’t be more excited to open in Northampton and bring LEON to the people of (and drivers around) the region.”