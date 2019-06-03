Friends of man who died after Drapery incident take on Tough Mudder in his memory

Loved ones of the late 24-year-old Bradley Matcham have raised £1,890 in his name after taking on the 5k obstacle course at Franklins Gardens.

Mr Matcham lost his life after allegedly being struck outside McDonald's in the Drapery earlier this year.

Billy pictured (left) with Bradley, who was affectionately nicknamed 'Bradders', among his pals.

The incident happened close to an alleyway near the fast food outlet between 5.10am and 5.15am on Saturday, February 9, when Mr Matcham was punched once to the head, causing him to lose consciousness and collapse.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry but sadly died as a result of his injuries on Monday, February 18.

At the time of writing (Monday) loved ones of Bradley Matcham have raised £1,890 for brain injury association, Headway, after taking on the first ever Tough Mudder at Saints' ground.

Eighteen of Mr Matcham's nearest and dearest friends and family all had Bradley's face and name printed on bright pink T-shirts, which they wore on the course in his memory.

Mr Matcham's friend Billy Torpey said: "I had the honour of calling Brad my friend but he felt more like a brother to me. His presence has made such an impact on my life that has made me a better person today. I know he affected so many other lives who also feel this strongly towards him.

"Brad's outlook on life was to always 'enjoy yourself.' He truly was one in a million and the world certainly feels a lesser place knowing that Brad is no longer here.

"His cheeky, charismatic and vibrant personality were just some of the qualities that Brad possessed. But most importantly, he had the ability to make others feel more positively towards life itself."

Arthur Billings, 19, of Harpole, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Mr Matcham's death and is next due to appear at Northampton magistrates' court on June 13.