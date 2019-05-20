Friend's last chance bid to find University of Northampton housemate after nearly 20 years

A University of Northampton alumni has asked this newspaper to try and track down her former university housemate for a well overdue get together.

Gillian Grant, nee Wilson, lived in rented accommodation with three other students from September 1988 until the summer of 1991. The four friends started off in Ashburnham Road, Abington, before finishing their last two years in Colwyn Road, near the Racecourse.

Pictured left to right: Simone, Gillian and Bridget.

Other housemates were Simone Jeffcoate nee Bunker and Bridget Clarke but the missing piece to their puzzle is Marie Vukelic who stayed in Northampton after her studies with her boyfriend at the time, Ray.

Gillian, who met Marie on a podiatry course, said: "Myself and Bridget stayed in touch and were quietly planning a Northampton reunion.

"We managed to trace Simone but just weren't able to find Marie who had stayed in Northampton with her boyfriend Ray and was working as a physiotherapy assistant. I last spoke to Marie in 1995 and she was still in the area then.

"Sadly, Bridget recently passed away. I feel I need to find Marie as we had planned, I know Bridget would have wanted me to."

If you would like to help Gillian reunite with her friend please email reporter carly.roberts@jpimedia.co.uk with any information, or call 01604 467066.