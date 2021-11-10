A bus operator is offering free travel for veterans and military personnel across Northamptonshire on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday.

Tomorrow (November 10) and Sunday (November 13), veterans and serving military personnel will be able to travel on Stagecoach busses free of charge.

The commitment to free travel across the UK, which will be ongoing every year, comes on the back of Stagecoach’s newly launched, employee-led ‘Veterans Network’.

Some Stagecoach busses will be decorated with poppies too.

The network is currently engaging with the armed forces on a recruitment campaign directly targeting those who are leaving the military to find job opportunities at Stagecoach.

Poppies will also be displayed on the front of a number of buses across the country with some of the destination blinds showing the messaging ‘we will remember them’.

Employees across Stagecoach will also be asked to honour the minutes’ silence.

Simon Tramalloni, a Armed Forces veteran and manager at Stagecoach, said: “Stagecoach has a strong commitment to supporting the armed forces and our veterans, and it’s great that we are able to offer free bus and tram travel across the whole country as we mark Remembrance Day.

“We have thousands of ex-forces personnel working across our business and having the new Veterans Network is allowing us to build on the work that Stagecoach has led over many years and identify how else we can support those veterans already working for us and those that may want to come and join the company.

“Remembrance Day and the Poppy Appeal are causes close to the hearts of many of our employees and customers and we are very pleased to be making this commitment that will hopefully help people to attend memorials across the UK.”

With Remembrance services planned at memorials across Northamptonshire, it is hoped that people wishing to pay their respects will take up the offer to travel for free to the service of their choice.