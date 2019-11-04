Free parking to encourage people to shop in Northampton town centre this Christmas

Shoppers will now be able to enjoy free parking in the lead up to Christmas – thanks to Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and Northampton Borough Council.

The BID and the borough council are co-funding this initiative, which will mean free parking in the town centre’s four borough council car parks on the following five Saturdays: 23 and 30 November and the 7, 14 and 21 December.



Also, there is free parking from 5.30pm on Thursday 19, Friday 20 and Monday 23 December – to coincide with Grosvenor Shopping’s late opening evenings (shops are open until 7.30pm).

The borough council’s four car parks in question are: Grosvenor, Mayorhold, St Michael’s and St John’s.

Mark Mullen, operations manager of the BID, said: “This exciting announcement will be such welcome news to both businesses and shoppers. Christmas is a key trading period for so many of our businesses and we know that car parking charges can influence where people choose to shop and spend their money in the lead up to Christmas.

“Sundays in the Grosvenor, Mayorhold. St Michael’s and St John’s car parks are already free, so we are confident that providing shoppers with five weekends without any car parking charges will mean an extra special Christmas for visitors and our incredible array businesses.

“We are also delighted to be working with the borough council. When the BID approached the council to propose free Saturday parking for Christmas the council immediately offered to share the cost."

The BID is encouraging town centre businesses to make the most of the free late-night parking evenings and additional footfall by extending their opening hours.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn, leader of Northampton Borough Council, said: “We’re always keen to find ways to support local businesses and encourage people into the town centre.

“Christmas is always a busy time and the free parking offer, which we are funding and delivering in partnership with Northampton Town Centre BID, not only supports late-night shopping but also some fantastic activities we’ve got planned during the festive season too.

“We hope shoppers will take full advantage of the free parking, not just on the identified busy shopping Saturdays and evenings, but also on Sundays, when parking in borough council car parks is also free.”