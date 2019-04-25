Free map showing Northampton's leisure attractions to be launched

Big plans to sell Northampton to prospective visitors have been revealed by the borough council.

They include a free map to be available from the town's railway station, bus station, public transport and accommodation.

Plans outlined in a borough council document say: "A whole town map is being developed which will include details of hotels and Northampton’s leisure offer (such as the Nene Whitewater Centre, Pinnacle Climbing Centre, Boost Trampolining Centre and Riverside Hub).

"Outline work is complete and design work will start in the spring. The intention is that this will be distributed by similar methods to the [existing] town centre map."

Among more than 20 other proposals by the borough council's culture and tourism panel is also a couple of ideas for mobile phone apps to be launched later this year.

The document says: "Initial discussions have taken place with the Digital Team about the possibility of revamping the Love Northampton website and app.

"As Northampton Town Centre BID are looking to be involved in the project, they were approached and asked whether they might be able to identify any resource to support this work. No response has been received to date. This will continue to be followed up as an option."

However, the council is also pursuing another option for its new tourism app - this time forr free.

The document says: "We are also engaging with the producers of Trail Tale, an app which offers guided walks around British Towns. They are keen to create a package for Northampton at no cost to the Council. This is likely to be the preferred option."

