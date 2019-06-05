Free fish and chips at Northampton restaurant - if you can beat owners at a 'small game' first...

A Northampton fish and chips restaurant is offering free meals this Friday - if you you prove yourself worthy.

The Lighthouse, in Wellingborough Road, is celebrating National Fish and Chip day tomorrow (June 7) by offering customers the chance to earn a free plate of the UK's favourite dinner.

But there is a catch - anyone who wants to earn a free meal will have to win at an unannounced "small game" before they eat.

Lighthouse manager Joe Payne said: "It's National Fish and Chip day this Friday and we'd like to celebrate it by offering customers complementary meals throughout the day.

"To make things fun, we'll be playing small games throughout the day to give customers the opportunity to win a free plate of fish and chips.

"What games can people expect? I don't want to give away too much."

The offer is available on June 7 between 12pm and 3pm and between 5pm and 10pm.

Jo said: "Fish and chips are an important English traditional dish and they make a great Friday night treat. We want to celebrate National Fish and Chips day with our customers."