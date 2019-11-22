Fourteen news homes set for land in Kingsthorpe

Existing homes in Northampton could be demolished to make way for 14 new properties.

Plans submitted to the Guildhall this week by Cann Limited have asked for permission to knock down two homes in Kingsthorpe in a bid to build 14 new homes and access - in what has been described as a major application.

The application site is located on the western side of Harborough Road North (A508).

The two properties that will need to be demolished are 1A (Hillside Ranch) Harborough Road, which is a vacant four-bedroom detached bungalow, and 3 Harborough Road North, a detached two-bedroom house.

Documents submitted to the local authority have said: 'The future residents of the proposed housing would have a good standard of amenity in terms of size of the private gardens, privacy, sunlight and daylight together with acceptable level of parking’.

There is expected to be 43 spaces, 32 of which will be for the residents and 11 for visitors.

All gardens will be 10-metre in length with a shed for bicycle storage.

The houses will be no more than two-storey high with the exception of plot 10, which will be a detached bungalow.

Pedestrian footways will be provided on both sides of the main access road connecting to the existing footways on Harborough Road.