Fourteen houses set for former problem Northampton pub site

Papers have been submitted to the Guildhall to seek planning permission for 14 new homes on a former troublesome watering hole.

The Broadmead, in Broadmead Avenue, Abington, was initially boarded up in 2016 after Trust Inns pub company sold it on, resulting in its closure.

Architect drawings show what the plot is set to look like after building work is completed.

Oak & Lime purchased the site soon after and submitted planning permission for the new homes in May this year.

The development proposed comprises of 14 houses – made up of 4 two-bedroom houses, 6 three-bedroom houses and 4 four-bedroom houses, all with associated landscaping and 33 car parking spaces.

Eighteen spaces will be accessible from Greenfield Road and 15 spaces will have private access drives off Broadmead Avenue.

All buildings are a maximum of two storey with the exception of plots two and three which are two-and-a-half storey.

The site in Broadmead Avenue has been standing empty since the end of 2016.

The development would be landscaped with new trees and shrub planting.

In May 2010 a pistol, bullets, a stun gun and a suspected bag of drugs was found in the former pub building.

Police raided the pub in Broadmead Avenue and during an emergency hearing of Northampton Borough Council's licensing committee, the pub's licence was taken away.