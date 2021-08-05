Founder of Northampton charity wins national women’s business award for her dedication

Lorraine Lewis receiving her award.

A co-founder of a Northampton charity that gives gifts to cancer patients has won a national women’s business award.

Lorraine Lewis set up The Lewis Foundation with her husband Lee in 2016 after they lived through five years of hospital visits while Lee’s mum had cancer treatment.

Now Lorraine has won the ‘Third Sector Champion’ award at The National Business Women's Award 2020/2021 for her work supporting adult cancer patients across the Midlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was recognised at a ceremony at London Hilton, Wembley on July 22.

With a team of almost 50 volunteers and regular supporters, The Lewis Foundation now works closely with 15 hospitals in the Midlands to hand-deliver thousands of gift packs each month.

Packs contain overnight essentials and toiletries, letter writing kits, miniature radios complete with batteries and headphones, and lots more – and for some patients The Lewis Foundation volunteers are their only visitors.

Lorraine said: "I am very proud of the award and work that our charity does to help so many people during a really difficult time.

“Whilst the award has been given in recognition of my work, the work I do would not be possible without everyone's support.

“It is thanks to Lee, our charity team, volunteers and the community that enables us to help people going through cancer treatment on a daily basis.

“Together we make a real difference to the lives of others."

The National Business Women's Award provides an opportunity to showcase their vision of supporting and raising the profile of industrious, hardworking and entrepreneurial women in business.