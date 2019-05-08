'Formidable' philanthropist who raised millions for Northampton charities and young people passes away

A Northampton philanthropist and "true legend" who raised millions of pounds for charities across the county has passed away.

Joan Tice DL, OBE, died peacefully at her home in Teeton, near Spratton, on April 26 after a short battle with illness. She was 86.

Mrs Tice raised millions of pounds fo charity as trustee of the Bernard Sunley Charitable Trust.

Mrs Tice was a trustee of the Bernard Sunley Charitable Trust, which was set up by her parents Bernard and Mary in 1960 and has donated an estimated £100million to Northampton causes.

She was awarded an OBE in 2014 for her huge contributions to charities such as the Northampton Association of Youth Clubs, University of Northampton, Derngate Theatre and the Air Ambulance Service.

Her son, William Tice, told the Chronicle & Echo: "She was a modest lady but really she was quite formidable and dynamic.

"She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends in the county and beyond.

Mrs Tice presents the keys for a new minibus to the children of Heltwate School Variety Club, Peterborough.

"In many ways she felt she had adopted many of her friends in the village into the family."

Mrs Tice grew up in Northampton at her parents' house in Upton and later in Ashton.

She was a passionate horse breeder and rider and was well known for hosting the Pytchley Pony Club camp in the summer for over 25 years.

William said: "Her priority in life was to encourage youngsters of all backgrounds to become involved in group activities, preferably outdoors in the countryside.

"I think her greatest achievement was inspiring young people to get motivated. In exchange for mucking out and sweeping the stables she gave young people the change to ride the horses, which could give way to a career or a hobby.

"The first message of condolence after her passing was from a young neighbour, who said she was a 'true legend'.

"In spite of her frailty she saw her horse win at her last trip to the races and was able to enjoy sitting out in the Easter sunshine watching her new born foal frolicking in the field."

Mrs Tice leaves behind three children, nine grand-children and two great-grandchildren.