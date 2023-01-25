Former Northamptonshire village care home already being used as a hostel as council admits people are living there

An empty care home in a small Northamptonshire village which has been identified as suitable accommodation for a number of asylum seekers already has people living in it.

After reports of activity from residents in Gayton at Westgate House – a former nursing home in the village – a retrospective planning application has been submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) for a change of use.

MSC Planning Associates has applied for the planning permission which would see Westgate House in Eastcote Road, change from care home use to a large house of multiple occupancy (HMO) / hostel accommodation.

West Northamptonshire Council have confirmed there are already residents in Westgate House

Within the application it said: “Westgate House has been selected by the private contractor for the provision of government services, SERCO, on behalf of the Home Office, and identified as appropriate accommodation to meet the significant demand for specialist HMO/Hostel accommodation for refugees and asylum seekers whilst their applications are being processed.”

The planning application has been met with concerns from Gayton villagers with fears over lack of amenities, transport links and facilities.

Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for community safety and engagement, and regulatory services at West Northamptonshire Council said: “The Council has received an application seeking retrospective change of use of the former Westgate nursing home from residential to a large house of multiple occupancy or hostel.

"It is going through our usual planning process, with statutory consultation currently under way and is expected to go to a future planning committee meeting this spring.

“Like all applications the Council receives, it will be determined on its individual merits against strict planning considerations and policies.

“We understand the accommodation is currently being used as a hostel for a small number of occupants local to the area, hence the retrospective application.

“We have not been consulted by the Home Office on any plans for considering the use of Westgate House as asylum contingency accommodation and have contacted them once more to try and establish the status of this particular site from their perspective