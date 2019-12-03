Former Northampton neighbourhood bank could become new store for St James high street

A Northampton neighbourhood bank that shut in October could still be reopened as a community shop.
The Nationwide branch in Weedon Road, St James, closed down in October at the same time the building society shut two other banks in Northampton residential streets.
Now, hopes the empty branch in St James could become a new store for the local area are in the works.
A plan has been put to the borough council to turn the empty Weedon Road Nationwide into a shopfront with room for a one-bed flat.
Developers hope that by adding the housing option at the back, a buyer could be attracted as they would pay less rent on the retail unit while purchasing a place to live.
The plans do not specify what type of shop could move in if the plans are successful.