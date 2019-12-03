Former Northampton neighbourhood bank could become new store for St James high street

A Northampton neighbourhood bank that shut in October could still be reopened as a community shop.

The Nationwide branch in Weedon Road, St James, closed down in October at the same time the building society shut two other banks in Northampton residential streets.

A contractor removes the ATM from the branch on closing day in October.

Now, hopes the empty branch in St James could become a new store for the local area are in the works.

A plan has been put to the borough council to turn the empty Weedon Road Nationwide into a shopfront with room for a one-bed flat.

Developers hope that by adding the housing option at the back, a buyer could be attracted as they would pay less rent on the retail unit while purchasing a place to live.

The plans do not specify what type of shop could move in if the plans are successful.