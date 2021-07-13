Former Northampton firefighter, 86, to abseil down the Lift Tower in memory of his wife

Ken and Sheila Warren.

A former Northampton firefighter is gearing up to abseil down the National Lift Tower this weekend.

Ken Warren has always wanted to take on the adrenaline challenge, so he signed up and will complete the abseil on Saturday (July 17) at 4pm.

The 86-year-old lost his wife, Sheila, in April this year after she battled an illness for several years.

The couple were happily married for 63 years, 40 of those were spent in Northampton.

Now Ken wants to do something special in Sheila’s memory, which for him, takes the form of a breathtaking abseil.

As Sheila worked with children for most of her life, Ken’d abseil will raise money for The National Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC).

Although Ken served as a firefighter for 30 years, from the age of 25, and has abseiled before, he says he thinks nerves will kick in when he is standing on the top of the 127 metre high tower.

Ken said: “The abseil has been on my bucket list for a while and I’ve now just about seen the light of day after my wife died, so I thought it would be a good idea to do it in her memory.

“When I was in the fire service I did some abseiling, but nothing from this sort of height.

“I think it will be a great experience and I really want to look at things from that height.

“I’m not nervous, or excited, or feeling anything at the moment but I dare so that will change when I get up there and look over the step.”

So far Ken has raised nearly £300 in his wife’s name, which he says is partly down to the generosity of his friends and neighbours at King Richard Court retirement village in East Hunsbury.

He added: “My wife worked most of her life with children; she loved children, so it seemed appropriate to raise money for the NSPCC.

“I really hope the challenge can raise a fair amount of money for the charity. That will be good.”