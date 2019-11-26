Former crime-ridden pub in Northampton could be turned into flats

Plans have been submitted to convert a former troublesome pub and parts of the grounds into nine flats with parking spaces.

The King David pub, in St David's, has had a troubled history in Northampton. It closed in September 2018 after its licence was revoked by Northampton Borough Council in the face of allegations an organised crime group was operating on site.

Architect drawings of the King David Pub by Morton Architectural Solutions Limited.

This was just 10 months after the Kingsthorpe pub relaunched in November 2017 - having closed down only a year before that.

But this week new plans have been submitted to the borough council to give the building a new lease of life.

The building will not be knocked down but instead will be revamped externally with new windows and doors.

If the plans are given the green light by the planning committee - the ex-public house could be made into nine self-contained flats, six of which will be at ground level and three on the first floor.

Drawings show how the new development could look if it's given the go-ahead.

On the ground floor the proposal is to form six flats - comprising of three two-bedroom units and three one-bedroom units, and on the first floor building work will change the current single flat into three one-bedroom units.

All the flats will be accessed from an internal corridor, which provides access into the rear garden and patio.

New automatic security gates will provide access in and out of the secure parking area through a one-way system at the front of the building.

In total 16 car parking spaces will be provided including a minimum of two disabled spaces and each flat will have one car parking space.

Planning documents read: "The King David, despite repeated attempts to refurbish and modernise, has failed to generate sufficient income for its landlords and its owners, who following the loss of the pubs license, placed the premises up for sale.

"There has been little or no interest shown by prospective purchasers considering reopening the premises as a public house.

"With the continued demise of the 'local' the cost to bring the building up to hygiene and environmental standards expected of modern premises is prohibitive.

"Many locals have expressed the view that the building should be demolished. The site has been purchased with the intention of providing private residential accommodation in a well established community."

Two small buildings will also be built to ensure there is secure parking for bicycles and a refuse bin compound.

The King David Public House was opened in 1955 as a local estate pub serving the local community