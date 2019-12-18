Foreign Secretary calls for Anne Sacoolas to return after 'constructive' talks with Harry Dunn family

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has called for Anne Sacoolas to return to the UK if she is charged following a 'constructive' meeting with Harry Dunn's family.

It is the first time anyone from the British government has publically joined the appeal for the American woman who has admitted causing the fatal crash near Croughton to return from the US.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. Photo: Getty Images

Mr Raab also pledged to complete the review of the diplomatic immunity arrangements at RAF Croughton by the end of the year.

"I appeal to Anne Sacoolas herself to do the right thing," he said in a statement.

"If there is a charging decision from the Crown Prosecution Service, I urge her to come back to the United Kingdom and cooperate with the criminal justice process.

"Finally, I want to pay tribute to the tenacity of Harry’s family and friends and their determination to get justice for Harry. We will support them in any way we can."

Harry Dunn

Mr Raab's relationship with Harry's family had deteriorated since their first meeting in October, with a series of confusing statements, legal suits and confrontations.

But spokesman Radd Seiger was happy with how the talks went with the Foreign Secretary and South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom yesterday (Tuesday, December 17).

"My thanks to Dominic Raab, Andrea Leadsom and their teams for hosting us at FCO (Foreign and Commonwealth Office)," he tweeted.

"A warm, constructive and positive dialogue and Harry Dunn’s parents look forward to maintaining momentum. Anne Sacoolas must come back."

Harry Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger and Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley at Wootton Hall Park

Earlier in the day, Harry's family and Mr Seiger met Northamptonshire Police Chief Constable Nick Adderley, which also left both parties feeling positive about the future.

But they are still waiting for the Crown Prosecution Service to make a decision on whether or not to charge Mrs Sacoolas with a crime.

If they do, extradition procedures would begin unless she agrees to come back on her own accord - but now the family feels like the police and the Government are on their side.

