For Sale: These businesses and empty shops in Northampton are looking for a new owner
Northampton's Market Walk Shopping Centre is up for sale at £2million - but what other properties in town are looking for a new owner?
These Northampton businesses and empty shop front are listed for sale on Zoopla and RightMove's commercial section. Some are long-empty stores that need a new purpose while others are long-established takeaways looking to pass the torch on as their owners retire. Who can see an opportunity in these Northampton shop fronts?
1. DW Sports Store, Drapery - 750,000
A buyer has still not been found for the former DW Sports Store in the Drapery that closed in 2017.