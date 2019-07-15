.

For Sale: These businesses and empty shops in Northampton are looking for a new owner

Northampton's Market Walk Shopping Centre is up for sale at £2million - but what other properties in town are looking for a new owner?

These Northampton businesses and empty shop front are listed for sale on Zoopla and RightMove's commercial section. Some are long-empty stores that need a new purpose while others are long-established takeaways looking to pass the torch on as their owners retire. Who can see an opportunity in these Northampton shop fronts?

A buyer has still not been found for the former DW Sports Store in the Drapery that closed in 2017.

1. DW Sports Store, Drapery - 750,000

Most Marvellous sadly closed its doors in 2018 and the empty shop front has still not found a new owner. The building offers an enormous 6,300 sq ft.

2. Most Marvellous (empty), Kettering Road, 350,000

Kingsley Nursing Home closed in 2018 following a damning CQC report. Now the 23-bedroom home is on the market.

3. Kingsley Nursing Home, Kingsley Road - POA

Full planning permission was granted in 2018 to turn the stretch of shops in Bridge Street into 41 student flats - and now the land is listed for sale at 650,000. Who will step in to finish the job?

4. 13-17 Bridge Street - 650,000

