Football team braves head shave for player having chemotherapy

On Bank Holiday Monday (May 6) eight under-sevens players at Towcester Tigers Football Club braved a head shave on behalf of their talented friend and fellow player, Harry Philpot who was diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma in his leg last month and is undergoing chemotherapy treatment. As well as the youngsters, parents, football coach Will and family friends also stood in solidarity with Harry and each had their head shaved to reassure Harry that he should not feel different at school. The head shave - organised by coaches Karl Simon and Will Jameson - raised £658 on the day, and a further two Just Giving pages have between them raised £6,000 to send the youngster and his family to Disneyland. Coach Karl Simons said: "It has been an extremely tough year for the Philpot family as last year Harry’s mother, Karen Philpot, had to have her leg amputated following a long term illness called hereditary Perioheral Neuropathy. "Karen’s father, Harry's grandfather, was also been diagnosed with secondary cancer back in March this year after being in remission for many years. "Understandably this has been an absolutely horrendous year for Harry, Karen and Harry's dad David, and all their family, and we as a small club and community wanted to rally round and do all we can to raise awareness, money and just generally support the family."Eight of the football players have known each other since they were four years old when they first joined the Mini Kickers club and have since all become best friends.Donations can still be made to the Philpot family to support them through this difficult time and to help towards Harry’s dream of going to Disneyland. To donate to Harry and his family, click here.

