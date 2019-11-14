Flooding in Northampton caused by blocked drain, Highways England says

The flooding on the A45 this morning near Grange Park in Northampton was caused by a blocked drain.

Commuters had another morning of chaos today as they were stuck on the A45 westbound carriageway into Northampton for up to two hours this morning as floods struck near Grange Park between the A508 and M1 J15.

A spokeswoman for Highways England has told the Chronicle & Echo this morning: "The flooding has been caused by a blocked drain on land next to the A45, which is not a Highways England drain.

"The pumping out and clear-up operation is well under way and we hope to have the road open in the next couple of hours but obviously that will be affected by any further rain."

Traffic is being taken off and back on to the A45 via the exit and entry slip roads at Berry Lane and Bridge Meadow Way - while London Road westbound still remains shut.