Five-mile queues on M1 following three-car pile up heading towards Northampton

National Highways cameras showed huge tailbacks on the M1 on Tuesday afternoon

Delays of up to half-an-hour are being reported on the M1 southbound towards Northampton following a three-car pile-up on Tuesday afternoon (December 23).

National Highways said at 2pm that the outside lane had been closed with traffic tailing back for five miles from junction 17 and the M45 to the junction 16 turn-off.