Five-mile queues on M1 following three-car pile up heading towards Northampton
Outside lane closed with warnings for drivers to steer clear of the motorway
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 2:26 pm
Delays of up to half-an-hour are being reported on the M1 southbound towards Northampton following a three-car pile-up on Tuesday afternoon (December 23).
National Highways said at 2pm that the outside lane had been closed with traffic tailing back for five miles from junction 17 and the M45 to the junction 16 turn-off.
Drivers are being advised to seek an alternative route away from the motorway — although the A5 is already getting busy.