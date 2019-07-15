Five hundred people get together to remember Alfie Thomas at giant Northampton picnic
Hundreds of people got together at Hunsbury Hill Country Park on Saturday to remember brave Alfie Thomas who lost his fight against cancer in 2014.
Hunsbury Primary School pupil, Alfie Thomas, died on in 2014 following nearly a year of radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Alfie, nicknamed ‘Alfie Bear’ because he liked a musical toy bear of the same name, suffered from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an incurable and inoperable brain stem tumour.