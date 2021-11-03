Five escape with minor injuries after three-car pile-up on A5 in Northamptonshire

Three vehicles were involved in last night's crash at the Watford turn on the A5.

Five people escaped with minor injuries in a three-car smash which closed the A5 in Northamptonshire on Tuesday night (November 2).

Fire crews from Long Buckby and Daventry were called to the scene near the A5385 turn to Watford at around 7.15pm.

One woman trapped in a vehicle was freed without needing to be cut out and all five who were injured were left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics.