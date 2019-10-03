Five days of ghost walks to uncover Northampton museum’s spooky past

The spooky past of Abington Park Museum is set to be uncovered during Halloween themed ghost walks between 29 October and 2 November.

The theatrical ghost walks are being led by the Looking Glass Theatre with support from Northampton Borough Council, to help reawaken the interesting history of the 16th century manor house, which now houses the museum.

Two ghost walks will take place each day in the museum, at 6.30pm and 8.15pm.

The walks will detail the history, and many uses of the manor house, which include being the home of Shakespeare’s granddaughter Elizabeth Barnard and later a 19th century asylum.

Attendees will get also to hear tales of ghostly apparitions, trapped spirits, mysterious footsteps and strange noises experienced in the house.

Tickets are £12 per person and the walks last approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “We’ve been working in partnership with the Looking Glass Theatre all year to provide regular tours around Northampton and some of its iconic venues to highlight all the rich heritage that’s around us every day.

“Abington Park Museum is a beautiful manor house and the Halloween ghost walks help to give a seasonal, fun way to fact find around the building as well as to showcase the many fantastic interior features the house has.”

James Smith from the Looking Glass Theatre, said: “We are very excited to be taking our theatrical Ghost Walks to Abington Park Museum. It is a building full of history and we are looking forward to being able to reveal its spooky secrets to our audiences.”

Tickets for the ghost walks can be purchased here.