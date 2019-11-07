First screening of Northampton-made feature film 'Nene' premieres tonight

A premiere screening of a Northamptonshire-made feature film will be revealed to the cast and crew tonight.

'Nene' - a film by ScreenNorthants - will debut for VIPs at the Cineworld in Sixfields this evening after over a year in production.

The poster for Nene, produced by ScreenNorthants, Nenescape and BBC Children in Need.

The coming-of-age film about a young boy who runs away from a residential home and follows the River Nene back to Northampton in a bid to find his missing dad was filmed entirely in the county.

Tonight (Nov 7), 'Nene's' cast and crew will view the film for the first time before it is made available for selected release across the county.

The feature was produced with support from BBC Children in Need and the National Heritage Lottery, with a cast and crew made up of Northamptonshire young people aged between 10 and 18.

Screen Northants is a Northampton-based organisation dedicated to giving young people in the county the chance to work on films as actors and crew.