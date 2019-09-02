'First of its kind' Northampton home for young people with complex needs will open next month

A new young adults' care centre worth £500,000 is set to open in Northampton.

Community care service business Connect 2 Flexicare has launched a renovation project on a house in Abington to create a new home for young people with complex care and support needs.

The project has been supported by a £500,000 loan from Lloyds Bank to fund the purchase and renovation of the centre.

Located near Abington Park, the facility will offer specialist care for young adults aged 18-25 years that are unable to stay at home without 24/7 support.

The centre is due to open October with seven en-suite bedrooms, an in-house sensory room, a sensory garden and a music room. The home will also hold structured daily activities and has a newly installed lift to support those with decreased mobility.

Sarah Boniface, founder of Connect 2 Flexicare, said: “Our primary goal is to provide high quality and personable care to individuals who would ordinarily struggle to get care due to the complexity of their needs.

"The new facility in Abington will be the first of its kind in Northampton and will mean that those living in the East Midlands can access the care that they need without having to travel far away from their families.

“The team at Lloyds Bank has been by our side since the very beginning and has a deep understanding of the healthcare sector. They’ve helped us to achieve so much already, and not once have we been told that something isn’t possible.”

Michael Hunter, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “It’s been a pleasure working alongside Sarah and the team. There is growing demand for social care services across the country and homes like Connect 2 Flexicare’s Northampton day care centre are in high demand. The centre will be life changing for those in need.

“We’re committed to helping local businesses and the economy prosper, so it’s fantastic to see Connect 2 Flexicare expanding and creating new employment opportunities for the Midlands.”