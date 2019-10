Humpit in St Gile's Street is open for business and serves only vegan and plant-based food. After a busy first day yesterday (October 7) that saw over 270 customers try the team's falafel, Humpit held a launch party after hours for businesses from St Giles Street. Take a look inside...

.

Three things - hummus, pita and falafel The national chain is popular on university campuses across the UK.

Find it on St Gile's Street Favourites on its menu include filled pitas with hummus, falafel and salad as well as shakshuka made with aubergine and fava beans.

Select Menu The chain advertises itself as "plant-based" - but for peace of mind, this means everything they sell is vegan.

