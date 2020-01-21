Firm pitches in to offer extra parking for Cobblers game this Friday ahead of double home-game 'clash' with Saints

A Northampton firm will help relieve parking pressures in Sixfields this Friday ahead of both the Saints and the Cobblers holding a home game on the same night.

Northampton Saints is facing off against London Irish at 7.45pm at Franklin's Gardens this Friday (January 24) - while Northampton Town FC is kicking off against Derby County just 15 minutes later at the PTS Stadium at 8pm.

The NX group say they have room for approximately 100 cars on Friday night, with free complimentary hot drinks.

The double-booked home games are expected to cause major traffic problems on Friday night.

But one nearby Northampton firm is offering to help relieve the pressure on the night by opening its car park up to NTFC fans.

The NX Group, who are sponsoring the Cobblers game, will offer free parking, complimentary hot drinks and use of the facilities at their warehouse at 12 Gambrel Road, in the Westgate Industrial Estate approximately half a mile from the stadium.

The group has room for approximately 100 cars on a first-come first-served basis. Motorists will be directed in by ushers on the night.

NTFC is playing off against Derby County - on the same night the Saints are playing against London Irish.

The firm's warehouse car park will be made available to attendees of Friday’s 8pm game between 5:30pm and 11pm, free of charge.

As official sleeve sponsors of Friday’s game, The NX Group’s logo will also feature on the Northampton Town players’ kit.