Fireworks show will return to Northampton's Racecourse this Bonfire Night

An annual firework spectacular will return to Northampton's Racecourse next month in time for Guy Fawkes Day.

The night of family entertainment will be help on Sunday, November 3, between 2pm and 7pm.

The free event, organised by Northampton Borough Council, will open with fairground rides and food stalls at 2pm, with the evening’s entertainment beginning at 4pm when popular local covers band Pure Genius will take to the stage.

This performance will then be followed by a fire and glow show at 4.45pm and the fireworks display at 5.30pm.

There is no onsite parking, but visitors can park for free at St Michael’s multi-storey and the Upper Mounts surface car parks, which are a 15 minute walk from the Racecourse.

Footpaths across the Racecourse between St George’s Avenue and Trinity Avenue to the Kettering Road will be closed from 8am on Sunday morning while the fireworks display is being set up.

There will also be some disruption to roads surrounding the park from 2pm onwards as people make their way to and from the Racecourse.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “Our free firework display is always really popular and we look forward to welcoming hundreds of families to the Racecourse to enjoy the range of entertainment on offer.

“With large crowds expected to attend, we ask that people park responsibly and leave plenty of time to get to the Racecourse from town centre car parks.”