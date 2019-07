Firefighters tackled a blaze in the back garden of a house in Northampton in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was at 1.29am was in the garden of a home in Brockwood Close, involving wheelie bins, a quantity of fencing and a greenhouse.

Elsewhere, firefighters were also called to a fire in a garden in Showsley Road, Shutlanger, involving a shed, quantity of fencing and compost bins at 3.07am.