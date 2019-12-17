Finedon vicar Rev Richard Coles announces the death of his partner

Rev Richard Coles has announced the death of his partner, Rev David Coles.

Rev Richard Coles lived with David, 42, in their vicarage in Finedon.

Rev Richard Coles made the announcement on Twitter

He said in a statement on Twitter that David had died after a long illness and thanked Kettering General Hospital for their care.

Rev Richard Coles said: "I'm very sorry to say that @RevDavidColes has died. He had been ill for a while.

"Thanks to the brilliant teams who looked after him at @KettGeneral.

"Funeral details to follow. "The Lord shall be thine everlasting light, and the days of thy mourning shall be ended"."

In a reply, KGH said: "So sorry to hear this sad news. Please accept the condolences from everyone at Kettering General Hospital."

Before becoming a vicar, Mr Coles was a keyboard player in the 1980s band The Communards and is now a well-known broadcaster.

Rev Richard Coles appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and co-presents Saturday Live on BBC Radio 4.

His dance partner on Strictly, Dianne Buswell, wrote on Twitter: "I'm so sorry to hear this. Sending all my love to you rev! My prayers and thoughts are with you x."

Others have been sending well-wishes to Mr Coles, including TV chef Nigella Lawson, who wrote: "I'm so very sorry for your loss and pain. Sending love."