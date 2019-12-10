Fine job: Council apologises for typo on new town centre parking meters

A busy Northampton town centre street has been furnished with a new set of parking meters - offering 60p for 30 'minuets'.

Northamptonshire County Council upgraded the parking meters in St Giles Street last week by replacing the old units with more modern models.

The new machines on St Giles Street have been introduced after parking hours were tweaked last year.

It comes after the street's parking hours were tweaked in November 2018 to between 7am and 7pm with a maximum stay of two hours.

But the council's highways team should have checked the signs before they sped ahead and gave the signal to roll out the machines.

Because unfortunately, keen-eyed motorists read between the lines and soon spotted the new meters were given the go-ahead by the Highways team with a typo in its price sheet.

The council has now backed-up and reversed on the mistake.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Additional parking bays were introduced in St Giles Street in November 2018 and this new ticketing machine was installed last week near to these bays.

“The spelling mistake in the information on the machine was due to human error and is being corrected.

“There will be no additional cost as it is a matter of installing a new printed insert.

“There hasn’t been an increase in parking charges."

New stickers with the corrected spelling have been pasted onto the machines as of this afternoon.