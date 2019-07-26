Fine for Northampton illegal tobacco trader after cigarettes seized

A Northampton trader has been ordered to pay a £1,689 fine for selling illegal and counterfeit cigarettes and tobacco.

Xoshawi Ismail Kalend appeared before Northampton Magistrates Court on 23 July 2019 after pleading guilty to five charges of selling tobacco illegally.

In December 2018 Northamptonshire County Council trading standards officers carried out an inspection at UK Monopol in St Leonard’s Road, Far Cotton.

Officers seized 641 packets of illegal cigarettes and 24 pouches of illegal hand rolling tobacco that either did not display the correct health warnings in English or were counterfeit.

Kalend received fines of £1,689 with a £46 victim surcharge and full prosecution costs. Magistrates commented that he had made significant profit from selling these products.

Cabinet Member for Highways and Place, Jason Smithers said “The dangers of smoking and its impact on people’s health are well known, and that is without the added concerns of illegal tobacco.

“Trading standards are continuing to take action against anyone suspected of flouting the law by selling illegal tobacco.

"These sellers are stealing from the taxpayer by avoiding paying duty, undermining legitimate traders making an honest living and the effectiveness of efforts to reduce smoking prevalence and may be linked to organised crime groups also involved in people trafficking and modern slavery.

“Anyone who is offered cigarettes or tobacco for sale in suspicious or unusual circumstances should report it to trading standards by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.”