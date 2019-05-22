Fine-dining restaurant nestled in Northampton theatre awarded prestigious AA Rosette

A Northampton restaurant has been given a prestigious culinary award.

Hibiscus Fine Dining, which sits within the Royal & Derngate, was awarded an AA Rosette this month by a panel of judges for its culinary excellence.

Chef Sam Squires, who is in charge of both the a la carte and tasting menu, was given a special mention by AA Hospitality for his 'accomplished cooking'.

Sam has worked in many other top restaurants including the 5 star Grove Hotel in Watford, The Ritz in London and Michelin-starred private restaurant, Remy, on the Disney cruise lines.

Hibiscus, which is situated in a private dining room adjacent to the Royal auditorium, opened on September 2 in 2017.

Making use of the very best locally sourced food, it caters for pre-show theatre audiences at the Royal & Derngate and also for the general public.

The Rosette is awarded annuallyon a rising scale of one to five.

Only 2,000 restaurants are given a form of AA Rosette in the UK for their culinary excellence.