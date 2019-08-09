Finals in sight for Northampton woman hoping to be crowned spectacle wearer of the year

A Northampton woman has been crowned regional spectacle wearer of the year by a high street opticians and is now in with a chance to head to the national awards.

Mother-of-two Coumba Williams, 46, pipped thousands of other spectacled hopefuls to the regional title, gaining an invite to her local Specsavers to collect a bottle of champagne, certificate and £150 glasses voucher.

Coumba Williams.

“I’m thrilled to have made it through to this stage of the competition, and it was great to go into Specsavers and be presented with my prizes,” said Coumba.

She must now compete in the national competition across eight different categories, including a social media-based public vote.

Victory in any category will win her a VIP makeover and a trip to the national Spectacle Wearer of the Year Awards, while the overall winner will also take home £10,000.

The national awards ceremony, launched this year by Strictly Come Dancing Star Oti Mabuse, will give the finalists the opportunity to meet with her as well as many other celebrities in sight at the event.

Kerry Calcutt and Coumba Williams.

Kerry Calcutt of Specsavers Northampton said: “It’s a fantastic achievement for Coumba, and we’re all going to be crossing our fingers for the next stage, she looks great in her specs, and she’s absolutely a winner in our eyes.”