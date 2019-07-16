Final repairs are being made to major road around Northampton ahead of it reopening

Mereway is expected to reopen this evening (Tuesday), according to Anglian Water.

The road was fully closed on Friday morning following a burst water main, with the eastbound remaining closed throughout the weekend and into today.

Mereway has been closed since Friday

Final works are now being carried out in the hope it will reopen tonight.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently working to make the final repairs to the road surface on Mere Way in Northampton.

“We are working as quickly as possible to return things back to normal, and we’re anticipating the eastbound carriageway to be re-opened by this evening.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we’d like to thank local residents for their patience whilst we complete these vital repairs.”

The area around Mereway affected by potentially cloudy water

Abbeyfield School reopened yesterday following an emergency closure on Friday.

Households in the area are still being warned that water could be discoloured and residents are advised to run the water until it becomes clear.