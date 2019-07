Following its latest inspection on April 25, the Food Standards Agency gave The Collingtree pub in Butts Road a one-star rating out of five. But following a Freedom of Information request by this newspaper, the Chronicle & Echo has discovered there were some further alarming findings. READ MORE: Inspector tells Northampton pub to steam-clean kitchen after poor hygiene rating report.

The standard of cleaning throughout the premises was poor.

Dirt and food debris was evident at low levels below equipment.

Inspectors said bosses must undertake a deep clean.

Cleaning in ancillary areas, including hand contact surfaces on doors was also poor.

