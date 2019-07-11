Filming wraps up for short dark comedy movie shot entirely in Northampton home

A short film shot entirely in a Northampton Spinney Hill home has just wrapped up production in time to tour movie making festivals this year.

"Happiness - An Alien Concept" is a short dark comedy written, directed, produced and filmed by an entirely Northampton crew.

The roughly 14-minute film is a throwback to B-Movies and 70s Sci-fi.

It tells the story of a stuck-in-their-ways couple who, on a typical night of watching TV, are shocked to see an alien creature appear in their living room.

It was written and directed by Northampton's-own Cheryl Bayliss, who also recently wrapped up work on Alan Moore's independent Northampton-based film The Show.

Producer Mark Nicholas said: "It's really grown out just out of the idea of 'what would you do an alien suddenly appeared in your living room. Like, what would you do?

"It's a bit strange and a bit surreal, but it's definitely funny. It's a definitely a throwback to B-Movies of yesteryear.

The film is about a stuck-in-their-ways couple - who have to deal with an alien in their living room.

"It's not been shot on a Marvel budget but I'm already proud of it."

Writer and director Cheryl Bayliss said: "It’s a nice feeling to be able to shoot a film in the place you grew up. It was an easy decision to make for the production and we had a fantastic place available at the right time, it all slotted in perfectly.

"I am already planning the next project and I am hoping to be able to film that locally as well. Alan Moore really put Northampton back on the film-making map with 'The Show' so hopefully I can add to that “

Editing is underway to get ready "Happiness" for film festivals across the UK - but the team are keen to find a venue for a Northampton screening as well.