A cancer charity set up in memory of a Northampton student who lost his battle with the disease just six months after diagnosis will host its fifth annual golf day this year.

In July, BacZac His Legacy’s fifth annual charity golf day will see hundreds of aspiring golfers take to the course in memory of 20-year-old Zac Forskitt, who died after being diagnosed with a rare form of testicular cancer and Acutemegakaryoblastic leukaemia (AMKL), a rare subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

The event will take place at Northampton Golf Club on Friday, July 8 and is set to raise thousands for the charity’s respite lodge, with a total of 120 golfers playing for a fee of £85 per person.

During the day, each hole will also be sponsored by a different business and more funds will be raised in an auction after the game, with prizes to be confirmed closer to the day.

Zac’s dad, Jason Forskitt, said: “This annual event is a fun-filled day that welcomes adults to enjoy 27 holes of golf whilst also raising vital funds for young people battling cancer.

“A great atmosphere runs throughout the day, and it is lovely to see lots of smiling faces come together to raise money for such an important cause.

“With the golf day now in its fifth year, it is great to see the same people returning year in year out.

“This year we are hoping to raise more than £10,000 from the event so that we can carry on improving the lives of young people with cancer.”

In November 2017, Zac’s parents Jason and Helen Forskitt, from Abington Vale, along with their daughter Bethan and friend Mandy Hammersley, set up BacZac His Legacy in memory of their son Zac.

Last year, the charity launched a campaign to raise £250,000 to provide a coastal respite lodge to young people battling cancer and their families.

The lodge will also be available for use by bereaved families.

Jason added: “In just four years, supporters of the charity have raised £210,000 through different fundraising events, including our annual golf day, wolf runs, half marathons, music nights and a summer ball.

“We are now in the process of organising more events so that we can make our dream of providing a costal respite lodge to those battling cancer become a reality.”

As well as hosting events, Jason and the team are encouraging people to choose BacZac His Legacy as their nominated charity when running a marathon or taking part in a sponsored skydive.

BacZac His Legacy will cover the costs of the activity in return for the money raised by the individual opting to support the charity.

Jason continued: “The money you raise could help us reach our aim of buying a coastal respite holiday lodge for young adults with cancer and their families, provide vouchers for young adults with cancer for food or pick-me-ups, and give grants to young adults with cancer for finances or much needed days out.”

The #BacZac merchandise has also recently been updated to include bobble hats, which are now available in exchange for a donation on the charity’s website.