A 'fed up' man from Northampton has criticised the council for not cleaning up a notorious flytipping site which has been an issue for “around a decade”.

Ken Langwith, of Riverview Caravan Park in Cogenhoe, is angry with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and its predecessor Northampton Borough Council for not cleaning up the mess on the westbound A45 slip road near Billing Aquadrome.

The 60-year-old said: "I reported this over five years ago to the multiple rubbish collection agencies, the council, and now WNC's Assistant Chief Executive Rebecca Peck.

Ken Langwith is 'fed up' of flytipping in the bushes next to the westbound A45 slip road near Billing Aquadrome

"Ms Peck is involved with it all and is supposed to give me an update every month regarding the clean up of the site but I don't get any answers, it's just excuse after excuse. Lots and lots of excuses and nothing is getting done.

"The problem is getting worse and worse and worse but the council doesn't seem bothered. WNC has even said to me the flytip is 'totally unacceptable', but it is doing nothing about it.

"If the council dealt with it five years ago the cost would probably have been five or six thousand, now it's probably £60,000 to clear up and maybe this is the issue, the council does not want to spend money.

"I'm fed up of it. I'm getting anxiety from it, the constant no answers to my questions."

Ken said the site even starts to smell in the summer and that it is “obvious” where the rubbish is coming from.

He said: "Every time I drive back home you just see piles and piles of rubbish. It smells in the summer.

"It's obvious where the rubbish is coming from but the council doesn't do anything about it. Someone must be managing this area, so they must know it's going on.

"All the council has to do is close the slip road each day for a few days to clear it all up. I'd like to see it all cleared up, all of it, as soon as possible."

WNC has been contacted for comment.