Fault causes delays of up to an hour for trains passing through Northampton this morning

Trains between Rugby and Milton Keynes travelling through Northampton could be cancelled or delayed by up to and hour this morning.

Several trains passing through Northampton Railway Station were severely delayed today (August 7) following a fault between the town and Milton Keynes.

London Northwestern say the fault has now been fixed but it could cause ongoing delays of up to 60 minutes throughout the morning.

Meanwhile, commuters to London were hit by more chaos today after a railside fire between London Victoria and Clapham Junction caused severe delays this morning.