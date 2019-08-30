Family tribute to Northampton Town fan Harry Dunn after tragic accident

The family of a Northampton Town fan who died in a motorbike accident have paid tribute to a "caring and loving young man".

Harry Dunn, 19 of Charlton near Brackley, died in hospital on Tuesday night, following the collision on the B4031 Park End, Croughton.

Yesterday, family members called for the support of Cobblers fans everywhere this weekend by joining them in a minute's applause at the 19th minute in the Plymouth Argyle match.

Paying tribute to the keen motorcyclist, his family have released the following statement:

“Our Harry loved life; his 19 years were always busy. Growing up as a twin and having three other brothers and a sister there was always competition which contributed towards Harry’s bubbly and outgoing nature.

“From the age of seven he shared a passion for riding motorbikes with his Gramps and step-dad. Harry was a free spirit who spent all his wages on fuel for his bike and loved to explore the countryside, with Portland Bill being one of his favourite places.

“As an avid football fan he followed in his Dad’s footsteps and held a season ticket at NTFC for a number of years.

“His love for his family and friends outshone everything and made him the caring and loving young man he was. It’s not until now, with all the messages we have received, that we have come to realise how many people’s lives he has touched.

“The loss of Harry is going to leave the biggest hole in our lives and he will truly be missed by all.”

Investigations into the collision are ongoing, with witnesses and anyone with information asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 regarding incident 478 of August 27, 2019.