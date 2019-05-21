Family pay tribute to ‘devoted’ Northampton family man who died in A14 collision

The family of a Northampton man who died in a collision on the A14 have paid tribute to him as "a devoted family man".

Lee Johnston, aged 58, of Northampton, was one of two men who died following a collision involving two lorries between junctions 1 and 2 on Wednesday, May 15.

David Thompson.

A statement from his family described Mr Johnston as "a hard-working man whose family meant everything to him".

They said: “Lee was a hard-working devoted husband, dad, grandfather, son, son-in-law, brother and friend. His family was his life.

“His 22-month-old grandson was his absolute joy and in a couple of months a new little granddaughter is due.

“So tragically taken from us all for doing nothing more than the job he has been doing for the last 32 years. Our condolences to the other family involved.”

A second man, David Thompson, aged 56, of Coventry, also died following the same collision.

The family of David Thompson said: “David was a much loved father, son, grandfather and brother.

“He comes from a loving family and will be greatly missed.

“Condolences to the other driver’s family.”

An investigation into the collision remains ongoing and witnesses to the incident are asked to contact the ‘Drivewatch Hotline’ on 0800 174615, incident 67 of May 15, 2019.