Families enjoy a taste of the seaside at Delapre Abbey

Face painting, bouncy castles and, of course, a giant sandpit have taken over the grounds of Delapre Abbey since Monday for the return of Delapre by the Sea.

The event is set to run in the abbey's grounds until Sunday, August 11.

But despite a week of mixed weather, families have already been lapping up the activities on offer including volleyball, lawn games and an ever-popular wet sponge stocks.

Our snapper Kirsty Edmonds has been out and about capturing the fun of the occasion, so see if you can spot yourself in our gallery here.

