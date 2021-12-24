Families 'delighted' to move into new Northampton council homes just in time for Christmas

Families are moving into new council houses just in time for Christmas as part of an 'ambitious' project by the council.

West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) housing provider, Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH), is welcoming residents to their brand-new homes in Norman Road, Abington.

The properties have been built to a 'high standard' and are a mix between one, two and three-bed properties.

Some of the homes in Norman Road

One resident moving into his new home said: "We're so happy to have moved in time for Christmas. There's lots to do, but we feel very fortunate.

"We've spent the past couple of years in temporary accommodation, so to have a home now is amazing."

Anna, another resident who has moved in, added: “I absolutely love my new home, and I feel so lucky to have it. I was born in Northampton and my family are here, including my disabled son who I am full-time care giver to.

"So, after a relationship breakdown I needed to move back to Northampton to be closer to them.

Anna has just moved in

"I was delighted when I was offered this home, and having the security again means so much to me.

"There are lots of lovely touches, such as the outdoor lighting and the shed in the garden, and it’s a great size. I’m so happy, I can’t believe this is my home.”

Helen Town, from NPH, said: “I’m really proud of how my team has worked to develop these new homes to meet local need, built as part of our wider neighbourhood regeneration scheme.

"The neighbourhood regeneration scheme aims to make a difference to local communities through building more community spaces and the amenities they need.

"We’re delighted to hear how happy the new residents are with their new homes and we wish them all the best for the future.”

These new homes have been built as part of NPH and WNC’s development programme to increase the supply of council homes locally. This includes building on small infill sites such as the new homes on Norman Road, redeveloping former garage sites, and building new supported living developments.

The properties built on former garage sites include a mix of adapted bungalows, small apartment blocks, one-bedroom homes, and family homes.

These homes were developed as part of NPH’s garage regeneration project which began in 2017, and saw garages either upgraded and made fit for purpose, or demolished with new homes built on the land.