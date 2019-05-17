Faith Minister visits Northampton's Romanian and Moldovan communities

Faith Minister Lord Bourne visited community leaders in Northampton to mark the sixth leg of his current national faith tour.

The Minister visited projects and sites around the county on Thursday May 16 where people have been inspired by their faith to do something above and beyond their day-to-day work.

Submitted picture

The Minister spent the morning at local community project the Romanian Community Association (ROCAS), which runs social and cultural groups and provides support to Romanian nationals and their families.

The project offers language and translation services to promote social integration and has recently set up a children’s football team.

While visiting, Lord Bourne met project leaders and representatives of Northampton’s Romanian and Moldovan communities, to discuss work being done by the service to support and inform people as Brexit approaches.

Lord Bourne also toured the Church of St Michael and All Angels with St. Edmund, Northampton, to hear how its parish leaders welcome all in a relaxed, informal setting, as part of their Inclusive Church ethos.

Submitted picture

Reflecting on the visit, Faith Minister Lord Bourne said: “Today has been a day to reflect on how faith communities give back unconditionally.

“For those in need it could mean getting practical support from projects like ROCAS which help people access their GP, children’s centre or library. For others, it can simply mean feeling closer to their community through a welcoming church service.

“Whether though emotional or educational support, we are seeing faith organisations offer the skills and opportunities people need to better integrate into their neighbourhoods.”