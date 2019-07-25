'Factory Outlet' store on site of Northampton's former BHS set to close after just six months

Another store in Northampton's high street is set to close its doors after less than a year in business.

The 'Factory Outlet' shop based at the former BHS store in Abington Street has put up "Closing Down Sale" signs in its windows.

The "fashions, furnishings and furniture" shop opened its doors in February this year and marked the occasion by taking down the original BHS logo that jutted out into the street.

But now, less than six months later, "Factory Outlet" is also calling time and shutting down.

It comes after the outlet was used as 'Europe's Largest £1 Christmas Shop' up until Christmas Eve 2018.

Developers Oxford London Estates Group bought the department store outlet in August 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

At the time, company director Roni Chotoveli told the Chron the investors were not simply looking to fill it with another 'dying' high street brand and called on local entrepreneurs to submit ideas for the prominent building.

Mr Chotoveli also outlined hopes to fill the store with a hybrid of flats, shops and leisure, but future plans have not yet been revealed.