Explore the historic delights of Delapré Abbey in Northampton this bank holiday weekend

Delve into 900 years of history as Northampton’s very own urban country house, Delapré Abbey, opens it's doors each day from 11am to 5pm throughout the spring bank holiday weekend and half-term.

Brimming with rich stories, unique architecture, and family-friendly activities, this hidden gem in the heart of the town is the perfect day out for all ages.

Follow the footsteps of nuns through atmospheric corridors, witness Victorian scandal unfold in beautifully restored rooms, and experience the heat of battle and the downfall of a king.

Additionally, visitors can walk, relax, and play in the Abbey’s expansive grounds, and visit the Abbey’s newly-opened second-hand bookshop.

A packed events programme, 'Bringing the Past to Life', offers even more opportunities to enjoy and explore:

Half-Term Holiday Trail – Saturday 25th May to Sunday 2nd June, 11am to 5pm

Win exciting prizes on this history-themed children’s activity trail. Entry costs just £2.50 per person.

Father’s Day – Sunday 16th June, 11am to 4pm

Treat your father to a day out with beer tasting, a barber shop, food stalls, and wartime vehicles displayed outside the Abbey. Entry is free with additional costs for activities.

Becoming Queen Victoria – Saturday 29th June, 1:30pm – 3pm and 3:30pm – 5pm

Join Queen Victoria, John Brown and her lady-in-waiting for a cream tea, and a behind-the-scenes look at the costume and lifestyle of our famous monarch. Tickets cost £15 and includes entry into the Abbey.

History Alive Festival – Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th July, 11am – 4pm

Travel back in time for an exciting weekend of displays, demonstrations and hands-on history with amazing re-enactment groups from Roman soldiers to Queen Victoria. Tickets can be pre-booked now with weekend entry priced £15, and one day entry £10. Children go free with all pre-booked tickets. Price includes entry to the Abbey.

Vikki Pearson, visitor experience manager said: "Our Bringing the Past to Life events complement the rich, turbulent history of the Abbey. There’s lots for visitors of all ages to explore."

