'Exclusive' monthly speakeasy gin club inspired by the roaring 20s will debut in Northampton in New Year

A new Northampton gin club is bringing back the spirit of the roaring 20s - and entrance is for members only.

On January 25 2020, Delapre Abbey will host the inaugural evening of the Bouverie Saloon - a 1920s-inspired speakeasy club where membership is a must.

The monthly speakeasy club will be set in the gold-embossed Bouverie Suite at Delapre Abbey.

The Bouverie Saloon is a new late-night club that will swing open its stylish doors just once a month to create a late-night world filled with lashings of gin, prohibition-era entertainment and a dash of impromptu education in all things gin-related.

Tucked inside the Grade-II listed stately home's Bouverie Suite, the club is inspired by the speakeasy gin lounges of 1920s America - where membership was often only open to guests 'in the know' or else risk being busted up by the police.

'Members' are invited to dress up for the monthly occasion - but they will only get inside if they apply for a free membership online. A £15 entrance fee is also payable, which comes with complimentary 'clover club' cocktail.

The saloon has been launched by Northampton's-own 'The Gin Lady' Su Patterson, who says the monthly club is a chance to sip from over 40 gins from around the globe in the gold-embossed suite and learn all about the drink’s origins.

Su said: "We are absolutely honoured to be invited by Delapré Abbey to launch this amazing new gin adventure.

“We could not think of a more opulent, old- school setting to complement our evenings of indulgence, fun and education.”

The club will also feature a monthly line-up of vaudevillian theatrics, cabaret, comedy and swing jazz.

For more information, visit the Bouverie Saloon's website.