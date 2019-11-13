Exasperated businesses call for flytipping dump in Northampton estate to be cleared away

Businesses fear a large flytipping dump that has been leaning against a garage in Northampton for weeks could be used as fuel in an arson attack if it is not cleared away.

Mattresses, sofas, bin bags and desks have been sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac on Ash Street, the Mounts, for over two weeks, with bottles, beer cans and rubbish spilling out onto the pavement.

NBC say they aim to clear the waste "as soon as possible".

And although the dump was reported to Northampton Borough Council as early as late October, the mound of garbage and bulky furniture has proven too big to take away in a single job.

For employees and businesses in Ash Street, they only want the waste taken away as soon as possible.

One man, Mark Handley, told the Chronicle and Echo: "It's been there so long. It's a common flytipping spot. It was worse in the summer because of the flies and the smell.

"But for us working at these businesses, it's an eyesore. It makes you worry because if it gets set on fire it's our businesses that get destroyed.

The dump is made up of mattresses, sofa chairs, desks, bin bags, TVs - and much more.

"We just want it cleared away."

NBC's Streetcare were emailed about one portion of the rubbish on October 23, and another report was lodged on November 4.

And although environmental services contractors Veolia have been out to inspect the mound, it has proven too big to be taken away in a single job.

Northampton Borough Council says they have escalated the job and aim to have the rubbish cleared "as soon as possible".